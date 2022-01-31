IDFC First Bank Consolidated December 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,580.20 crore, up 38.07% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,580.20 crore in December 2021 up 38.07% from Rs. 1868.7894 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 290.21 crore in December 2021 up 111.6% from Rs. 137.15 crore in December 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 783.13 crore in December 2021 up 16.44% from Rs. 672.54 crore in December 2020.

IDFC First Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 0.47 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.24 in December 2020.

IDFC First Bank shares closed at 46.60 on January 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.13% returns over the last 6 months and 0.00% over the last 12 months.