IDFC Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 47.05 crore, down 18.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.05 crore in March 2020 down 18.09% from Rs. 57.44 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 240.48 crore in March 2020 up 22.99% from Rs. 312.28 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.97 crore in March 2020 down 194.62% from Rs. 5.76 crore in March 2019.

IDFC shares closed at 19.93 on June 25, 2020 (BSE) and has given -43.86% returns over the last 6 months and -43.78% over the last 12 months.