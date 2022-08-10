 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

IDFC Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.13 crore, down 79.75% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:59 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IDFC are:

Net Sales at Rs 22.13 crore in June 2022 down 79.75% from Rs. 109.30 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 252.62 crore in June 2022 up 161.58% from Rs. 410.25 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.64 crore in June 2022 down 76.9% from Rs. 63.38 crore in June 2021.

IDFC EPS has increased to Rs. 1.58 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.57 in June 2021.

IDFC shares closed at 61.20 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.37% returns over the last 6 months and 14.93% over the last 12 months.

IDFC
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 22.13 2.28 109.30
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 22.13 2.28 109.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.71 3.77 27.18
Depreciation 0.04 0.89 5.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.04 -0.04 -0.44
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.98 7.74 21.44
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.36 -10.08 55.74
Other Income 0.24 3.42 2.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.60 -6.66 58.00
Interest -- 0.11 0.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.60 -6.77 57.26
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.60 -6.77 57.26
Tax 7.19 16.77 15.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.41 -23.54 41.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 21.83 -61.43 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 29.24 -84.97 41.68
Minority Interest 0.25 0.13 -0.17
Share Of P/L Of Associates 223.13 279.00 -451.76
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 252.62 194.16 -410.25
Equity Share Capital 1,596.50 1,596.44 1,596.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.58 1.22 -2.57
Diluted EPS 1.58 1.22 -2.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.58 1.22 -2.57
Diluted EPS 1.58 1.22 -2.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Term Lending Institutions #IDFC #Results
first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.