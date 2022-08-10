English
    IDFC Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.13 crore, down 79.75% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2022 / 10:59 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IDFC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22.13 crore in June 2022 down 79.75% from Rs. 109.30 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 252.62 crore in June 2022 up 161.58% from Rs. 410.25 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.64 crore in June 2022 down 76.9% from Rs. 63.38 crore in June 2021.

    IDFC EPS has increased to Rs. 1.58 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.57 in June 2021.

    IDFC shares closed at 61.20 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.37% returns over the last 6 months and 14.93% over the last 12 months.

    IDFC
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.132.28109.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations22.132.28109.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.713.7727.18
    Depreciation0.040.895.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.04-0.04-0.44
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.987.7421.44
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.36-10.0855.74
    Other Income0.243.422.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.60-6.6658.00
    Interest--0.110.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.60-6.7757.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.60-6.7757.26
    Tax7.1916.7715.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.41-23.5441.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items21.83-61.43--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.24-84.9741.68
    Minority Interest0.250.13-0.17
    Share Of P/L Of Associates223.13279.00-451.76
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates252.62194.16-410.25
    Equity Share Capital1,596.501,596.441,596.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.581.22-2.57
    Diluted EPS1.581.22-2.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.581.22-2.57
    Diluted EPS1.581.22-2.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:44 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.