IDFC Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 109.30 crore, up 23.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 109.30 crore in June 2021 up 23.29% from Rs. 88.65 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 410.25 crore in June 2021 down 1462.26% from Rs. 26.26 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.38 crore in June 2021 up 7.66% from Rs. 58.87 crore in June 2020.

IDFC shares closed at 51.85 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 3.49% returns over the last 6 months and 128.41% over the last 12 months.