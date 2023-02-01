IDFC Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.73 crore, down 81.6% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 29.73 49.38 161.56 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 29.73 49.38 161.56 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.46 0.38 31.19 Depreciation 0.02 0.01 4.75 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies 0.66 0.02 -0.88 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 2.32 2.45 25.44 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.27 46.52 101.06 Other Income -0.02 9.08 1.72 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.25 55.60 102.78 Interest -- -- 0.71 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 25.25 55.60 102.07 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 25.25 55.60 102.07 Tax 2.68 11.01 51.01 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.57 44.59 51.06 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items 20.18 34.26 -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 42.75 78.85 51.06 Minority Interest -0.01 -0.26 0.42 Share Of P/L Of Associates 229.31 253.24 -33.25 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 272.05 331.83 18.23 Equity Share Capital 1,599.22 1,597.23 1,596.44 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.70 2.08 0.11 Diluted EPS 1.70 2.08 0.11 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.70 2.08 0.11 Diluted EPS 1.70 2.08 0.11 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited