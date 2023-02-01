 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IDFC Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.73 crore, down 81.6% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 11:41 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IDFC are:Net Sales at Rs 29.73 crore in December 2022 down 81.6% from Rs. 161.56 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 272.05 crore in December 2022 up 1392.32% from Rs. 18.23 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.27 crore in December 2022 down 76.5% from Rs. 107.53 crore in December 2021.
IDFC EPS has increased to Rs. 1.70 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2021. IDFC shares closed at 85.75 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 48.10% returns over the last 6 months and 27.04% over the last 12 months.
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations29.7349.38161.56
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations29.7349.38161.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.460.3831.19
Depreciation0.020.014.75
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies0.660.02-0.88
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.322.4525.44
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.2746.52101.06
Other Income-0.029.081.72
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.2555.60102.78
Interest----0.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.2555.60102.07
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax25.2555.60102.07
Tax2.6811.0151.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.5744.5951.06
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items20.1834.26--
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period42.7578.8551.06
Minority Interest-0.01-0.260.42
Share Of P/L Of Associates229.31253.24-33.25
Net P/L After M.I & Associates272.05331.8318.23
Equity Share Capital1,599.221,597.231,596.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.702.080.11
Diluted EPS1.702.080.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.702.080.11
Diluted EPS1.702.080.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
