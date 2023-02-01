IDFC Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.73 crore, down 81.6% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IDFC are:Net Sales at Rs 29.73 crore in December 2022 down 81.6% from Rs. 161.56 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 272.05 crore in December 2022 up 1392.32% from Rs. 18.23 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.27 crore in December 2022 down 76.5% from Rs. 107.53 crore in December 2021.
IDFC EPS has increased to Rs. 1.70 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2021.
|IDFC shares closed at 85.75 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 48.10% returns over the last 6 months and 27.04% over the last 12 months.
|IDFC
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|29.73
|49.38
|161.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|29.73
|49.38
|161.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.46
|0.38
|31.19
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.01
|4.75
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.66
|0.02
|-0.88
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.32
|2.45
|25.44
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|25.27
|46.52
|101.06
|Other Income
|-0.02
|9.08
|1.72
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|25.25
|55.60
|102.78
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.71
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|25.25
|55.60
|102.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|25.25
|55.60
|102.07
|Tax
|2.68
|11.01
|51.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|22.57
|44.59
|51.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|20.18
|34.26
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|42.75
|78.85
|51.06
|Minority Interest
|-0.01
|-0.26
|0.42
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|229.31
|253.24
|-33.25
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|272.05
|331.83
|18.23
|Equity Share Capital
|1,599.22
|1,597.23
|1,596.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.70
|2.08
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|1.70
|2.08
|0.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.70
|2.08
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|1.70
|2.08
|0.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
