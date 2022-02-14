IDFC Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 161.56 crore, up 55.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 161.56 crore in December 2021 up 55.68% from Rs. 103.78 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.23 crore in December 2021 up 108.87% from Rs. 205.61 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 107.53 crore in December 2021 up 94.84% from Rs. 55.19 crore in December 2020.

IDFC EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.28 in December 2020.

IDFC shares closed at 63.65 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.03% returns over the last 6 months and 29.50% over the last 12 months.