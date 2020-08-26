172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|ideas-for-profit-why-q1-underperformer-nocil-can-be-a-re-rating-candidate-5757561.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2020 06:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas For Profit | Why Q1 underperformer NOCIL can be a re-rating candidate

In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra points out key factors that point to a possible re-rating of NOCIL.

Moneycontrol News

NOCIL reported a weak performance in Q1 FY21 that was well anticipated given the softness in tyre and auto end markets.  However, India's largest rubber chemicals manufacturer still warrants an investor’s attention.

In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra points out key factors that point to a possible re-rating of NOCIL.
First Published on Aug 26, 2020 03:04 pm

tags #Ideas For Profit #Moneycontrol Videos #nocil Q1 #video

