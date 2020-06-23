Ideas for Profit | Why Power Grid may be a good bet for investors looking for consistency and reliability

Companies like Power Grid Corporation, which is least affected due to the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19 impact, have seen a swift recovery from the lows of March at around Rs 122 a share.

Despite COVID-19 led pressure the company capitalised assets worth Rs 7,317 crore in the March quarter adding to growth. In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra explains why Power Grid might be a good bet for investors looking for consistency and reliability.