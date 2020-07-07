App
Last Updated : Jul 07, 2020 02:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas For Profit | Why investors should take advantage of short-term pain in the ION Exchange?

Impact of loss of revenue in the first quarter of the current fiscal will be visible and recovery is mostly expected in the second half.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
ION Exchange, one of the leading players in the water treatment and pollution and waste management, has seen its business getting impacted because of the COVID-19 particularly in the light of its exposure to industrial clients and segments. However, most of its facilities are operational, which should help recoup some of the revenue loss in the coming months. Here is a detailed analysis of the company's fourth-quarter performance and growth outlook.
First Published on Jul 7, 2020 02:15 pm

tags #Ideas For Profit #Ion Exchange #Moneycontrol Videos #Q4 Earnings

