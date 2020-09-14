172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|ideas-for-profit-why-investors-should-not-fuss-over-irctcs-derailed-q1-5835421.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2020 02:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas For Profit | Why investors should not fuss over IRCTC's derailed Q1

In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses how investors should tread in the IRCTC stock that may face short term challenges but has a promising long-term outlook

Moneycontrol News

IRCTC has been the blue-eyed boy of the stock market ever since its stellar listing. This one-of-a-kind business that seemed unstoppable till a few months back, had a dramatic reversal of fortune thanks to the COVID-19 outbreak that brought its operations to a standstill. This is reflected in the Q1 FY21 performance of the company that was expected to be dismal.

The overhang of the FPO (follow-on public offer) is an added headwind as it increases the free-float of the stock. Nevertheless, investors cannot deny the long-term moats of this business.

First Published on Sep 14, 2020 02:07 pm

