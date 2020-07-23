Ideas For Profit | Why investors can bet on Bajaj Auto despite weak Q1 show

Bajaj Auto posted a weak set of numbers due to the COVID-19 related lockdown. Volume and topline fell significantly and operating margin was marred by negative operating leverage. The situation, however, has started to improve as the company, its vendors and dealership resumed operations after the lockdown norms have been eased.

There are also some other factors that are expected to work in favour of the company. Find out more about the company's outlook in this edition of Ideas For Profit.