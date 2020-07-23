App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2020 02:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas For Profit | Why investors can bet on Bajaj Auto despite weak Q1 show

While coronavirus-induced lockdowns hurt Bajaj Auto's Q1 performance, the outlook may not be all that gloomy. Check out the video to know why

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Bajaj Auto posted a weak set of numbers due to the COVID-19 related lockdown. Volume and topline fell significantly and operating margin was marred by negative operating leverage. The situation, however, has started to improve as the company, its vendors and dealership resumed operations after the lockdown norms have been eased.

There are also some other factors that are expected to work in favour of the company. Find out more about the company's outlook in this edition of Ideas For Profit.
First Published on Jul 23, 2020 02:50 pm

tags #Bajaj Auto Q1 #Buy or Sell #Ideas For Profit #Moneycontrol Videos #videos

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.