Ideas For Profit | Why Heidelberg Cement merits a review for inclusion in your shopping list

Heidelberg Cement India’s June quarter performance was better than expectations despite the COVID-19 led lockdown. The company has exhibited strong resilience to the impact of COVID-19 thanks to its strong market position and robust demand from end markets.

The demand recovery for Heidelberg has been swift on account of the normalisation of supply chain and healthy cash flows in rural markets, but its sustenance will be challenged by sporadic lockdowns and rising COVID-19 cases

In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra explains why this mid-sized MNC cement player can withstand the impact of ongoing COVID-induced disruptions and is a must-review candidate in your shopping list.