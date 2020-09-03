Ideas For Profit | What makes Jubilant FoodWorks attractive despite expensive valuation, shrinking store count

The June quarter results of Jubilant FoodWorks (JFL), one of the largest foodservice companies and a master franchisee of Domino’s Pizza, were above street expectations.

The company is also in a sweet spot as consumer preferences would shift to delivery or takeaways as they are likely to turn more value-conscious and hygiene is likely to be at the forefront across all verticals.

And, with contact-less dining and zero contact delivery in trend and a trusted brand like Domino, JFL is likely to benefit given its strong IT platform and last-mile delivery through its own personnel.

In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses factors that make Jubilant FoodWorks an attractive bet despite expensive valuation and shrinking store count due to COVID-19-induced lockdown.