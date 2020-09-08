172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|ideas-for-profit-what-makes-hikal-a-high-conviction-bet-5811651.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Sep 08, 2020 02:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas For Profit | What makes Hikal a high-conviction bet?

In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra points out Hikal's growth catalysts and why it may be good to keep it on your watchlist.

Moneycontrol News

Hikal is one of the few CDMO (contract development and manufacturing organisation) businesses that have exposure to both the promising end markets of pharma and crop protection chemicals.

While most of the players in CDMO businesses have outshined recently, the stock of Hikal has been a laggard. Admittedly, recent operational performance has not been as impressive but there are few moving parts which investors should pay attention too.

In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra points out Hikal's growth catalysts and why it may be good to keep it on your watchlist.
First Published on Sep 8, 2020 02:18 pm

tags #Hikal Ltd #Ideas For Profit #Moneycontrol Videos #video

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.