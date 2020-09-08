Ideas For Profit | What makes Hikal a high-conviction bet?

Hikal is one of the few CDMO (contract development and manufacturing organisation) businesses that have exposure to both the promising end markets of pharma and crop protection chemicals.

While most of the players in CDMO businesses have outshined recently, the stock of Hikal has been a laggard. Admittedly, recent operational performance has not been as impressive but there are few moving parts which investors should pay attention too.

In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra points out Hikal's growth catalysts and why it may be good to keep it on your watchlist.