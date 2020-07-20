Ideas for Profit | What makes HDFC Bank a clear outlier in the sector?

Amid this gloom caused by the coronavirus pandemic, HDFC Bank shines bright, shrugging off growth concerns and breaking the dismal pattern by reporting strong earnings growth of 20 percent in Q1 FY21. The bank’s loan growth continues to be stay strong, margins remain steady, asset quality is stable and capital is well above the regulatory requirement. Moreover, the bank has contingent provisions of Rs 5,451 crore (including floating provisions of Rs 1,451 crore) which is very comforting.

While its Q1 performance pleasantly surprised many, it also aroused a bout of scepticism for a few analysts on the Street given the weak macroeconomic backdrop. So what’s driving the bank’s growth? Is the staggering growth a cause of concern? What should investors do with the HDFC Bank stock post its Q1 result? Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra answers.