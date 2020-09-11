Ideas For Profit | What makes Hawkins Cookers a differentiated rural consumer play

Cooking food at home is gaining traction as consumers become more hygiene conscious, considering the importance of health-building and immunity to stay healthy with the coronavirus infection spreading rapidly.

Thus, core consumption such as pressure cookers and cookware continues to be in focus even as the pandemic is causing massive disruptions to health and wealth.

The company has even posted an impressive Q1 and is outperforming its competitors on a consistent basis. So, is Hawkins Cooker going full steam ahead?

In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra highlights factors that have worked in the favour of the company and how investors should play this stock.