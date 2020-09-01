172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|ideas-for-profit-what-explains-the-strong-rally-in-fermenta-biotech-and-how-investors-should-play-this-stock-5783921.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 01, 2020 02:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas For Profit | What explains the strong rally in Fermenta Biotech and how investors should play this stock?

In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra explains why we continue to like this pharma player and what's in for investors after the strong rally.

Moneycontrol News

The oligopolistic market of Vitamin D3 API (active pharmaceutical ingredient) has come into focus due to China’s dominance and the recent global supply chain disruption due to the Coronavirus epidemic. However, unlike other streams in the pharma industry, the supply of Vitamin D3 is unaffected in India.

And Fermenta Biotech is the sole producer of Vitamin D3 API in India which almost fully caters to the domestic industry’s needs of vitamin D3 applications in pharma, dietary supplements, food and animal feed.

Even the stock has risen 84 percent since the time Moneycontrol recommended in an early March note.

In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra explains why we continue to like this pharma player and what's in for investors after the strong rally.
