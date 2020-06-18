Ideas For Profit | Watch out for this company in contract manufacturing

Contract manufacturer Dixon Technologies continued to show business momentum in Q4 FY20. The operational performance was strong despite the challenges of the fourth quarter.

The company is well poised to scale further in the coming years as electronics manufacturing is a key focus area for the Indian government.

With the government focusing on the “Make in India” theme, CNBC TV18 Sonal Bhutra analysis whether Dixon Technologies is ready to ride on this theme.