you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 05:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas For Profit | Watch out for this company in contract manufacturing

The company is well poised to scale further in the coming years as electronics manufacturing is a key focus area for the Indian government.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Contract manufacturer Dixon Technologies continued to show business momentum in Q4 FY20. The operational performance was strong despite the challenges of the fourth quarter.

With the government focusing on the “Make in India” theme, CNBC TV18 Sonal Bhutra analysis whether Dixon Technologies is ready to ride on this theme.

First Published on Jun 18, 2020 05:51 pm

