App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2020 01:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas For Profit | Valuation and growth potential make IRCON International a compelling rail-stock

Investors who saw merit in the fundamentals were quick to grab the railway engineering stocks and the journey so far has been remunerative.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Unlike the widespread apprehensions about the impact of COVID-19, stocks in the railways engineering space, reasonably insulated businesses,  made a swift recovery from their lows in March.

Investors who saw merit in the fundamentals were quick to grab the railway engineering stocks and the journey so far has been remunerative. IRCON International is one such company with attractive valuation and growth potential that makes it a compelling rail stock.

Find out more about this rail-stock in this edition of Ideas For Profit.

Close
 
First Published on Jul 17, 2020 01:34 pm

tags #Ideas For Profit #IRCON International #Moneycontrol Videos #railways engineering space

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.