Ideas For Profit | Valuation and growth potential make IRCON International a compelling rail-stock

Unlike the widespread apprehensions about the impact of COVID-19, stocks in the railways engineering space, reasonably insulated businesses, made a swift recovery from their lows in March.

Investors who saw merit in the fundamentals were quick to grab the railway engineering stocks and the journey so far has been remunerative. IRCON International is one such company with attractive valuation and growth potential that makes it a compelling rail stock.

