Ideas For Profit | Tyre stocks cruising well amid COVID-19 pandemic

Tyre companies have posted a better-than-expected set of numbers in the first quarter of FY21.

Though sales of companies such as CEAT, Apollo Tyres and MRF got hit by the pandemic, the impact was less as compared to other auto ancillary companies.

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra finds out how these tyre makers have managed to cushion the shock from coronavirus and whether they make good bets for the long-term.