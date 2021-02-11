MARKET NEWS

Ideas For Profit | Titan: The glitter is back with jewellery segment witnessing 22% growth

December quarter results of Titan were largely in line with the street estimates. A festive push and the wedding season have added shine to its jewellery segment. But will its earnings growth get more sparkle in FY22? Let’s find out in this edition of Ideas For Profit with Ridhima Bhatnagar

