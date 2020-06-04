Ideas For Profit | This FMCG major is likely to exhibit further market share gains in a medium-term

Britannia’s quarterly result commentary provides a strong attestation that companies with agile management and a nimble supply chain can outperform in a challenging time like today. The company has had the first-mover advantage as it was able to reach retail store shelves when others struggled. This was backed by the quick ramp-up in production for targeted categories ably helped by distribution strategy. Further, the biscuit category tailwinds in terms of re-stocking and the theme of low ticket consumption helped.

Having said that Covid-19 does have an adverse impact in terms of stalling new launches, CAPEX plans, and making it longer to become a Total Foods Company. The stock has had a strong return of 39 percent from the time we recommended it as a tactical idea on 27th March, which leads us to review, what’s is in for investors now?

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses whether investors should consider this FMCG major.



