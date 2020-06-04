App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 01:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas For Profit | This FMCG major is likely to exhibit further market share gains in a medium-term

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses whether investors should consider this FMCG major.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Britannia’s quarterly result commentary provides a strong attestation that companies with agile management and a nimble supply chain can outperform in a challenging time like today. The company has had the first-mover advantage as it was able to reach retail store shelves when others struggled. This was backed by the quick ramp-up in production for targeted categories ably helped by distribution strategy. Further, the biscuit category tailwinds in terms of re-stocking and the theme of low ticket consumption helped.

Having said that Covid-19 does have an adverse impact in terms of stalling new launches, CAPEX plans, and making it longer to become a Total Foods Company. The stock has had a strong return of 39 percent from the time we recommended it as a tactical idea on 27th March, which leads us to review, what’s is in for investors now?

In this edition of Ideas for Profit,  Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses whether investors should consider this FMCG major.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

Close
First Published on Jun 4, 2020 01:33 pm

tags #Britannia Q4 #Britannia’s quarterly result #FMCG major #Ideas For Profit #Moneycontrol Videos #videos

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Agents should be given a fixed remuneration to ensure viability of business correspondents: BCFI

Agents should be given a fixed remuneration to ensure viability of business correspondents: BCFI

Nepal economy to suffer $1.4 billion hit due to coronavirus: Central Bank official

Nepal economy to suffer $1.4 billion hit due to coronavirus: Central Bank official

Need to see FY2021 growth as month-on-month recovery, not a yearly average: Uday Kotak

Need to see FY2021 growth as month-on-month recovery, not a yearly average: Uday Kotak

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.