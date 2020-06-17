App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 01:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas For Profit | This company’s strong balance sheet will support growth even in subdued environment

In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses whether investors can keep an eye on KNR Constructions for the long-term

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A sharp focus on the balance sheet and working capital is now yielding huge dividend for KNR Constructions which continues to strike a balance even during slowdown caused by Covid-19. The government-led construction orders have started to flow and competitive intensity is dropping, which will benefit companies like KNR which has a strong balance sheet.

In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses whether investors should keep an eye on KNR Constructions for the long-term.

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 01:00 pm

tags #Ideas For Profit #KNR Constructions #Moneycontrol Videos #Stock Idea #videos

