you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2020 07:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas For Profit | These PSUs’ dividend yields exceed bank FD rates

In uncertain times like now, investors would be better off seeking refuge in pockets of safety rather than growth. In this edition of Ideas For Profit today, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra talks about two state-owned entities which - albeit their weak business outlook - have a strong balance sheet, and generates ample cash. It is likely to declare a healthy dividend and, therefore, offers dividend yield that can match or better a bank's fixed deposits. Watch to know more.

 

First Published on Mar 25, 2020 07:09 pm

tags #Business outlook #Coal India #high dividend yield #Ideas For Profit #Investor tips #NMDC #PSUs #valuation #video #volatile markets

