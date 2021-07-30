MARKET NEWS

business

Ideas For Profit | Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra is seeing positive momentum from enterprise as well communication with strong visibility on 5G front. The investment made in areas of 5G, customer experience, management, AI, cloud, data analytics and IOT puts TechM on a strong pedestal. The robust outlook along with an undemanding valuation makes it an attractive large cap bet to ride on the strong technology up-cycle.

