Ideas For Profit | Subros: Proxy play on cars and CV demand recovery

The fortunes of Subros are directly linked to the growth of the passenger vehicle industry. Though the first quarter of FY22 is expected to be impacted by the second wave of COVID, the outlook for the remaining fiscal seems encouraging. The company management has indicated that the demand is expected to pick up post-easing of lockdown restrictions in various states. At the current valuation of 17.9 times FY23 projected earnings, the stock looks attractive.

