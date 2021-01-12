eye-on-india Ideas For Profit | Strong earnings growth and low valuation makes PNC Infratech an attractive stock With a strong balance sheet, a more-than-healthy order book and a worthy execution record, PNC Infratech is an attractive stock to buy into. HDFC Securities has recommended buy rating to the stock and sees an upside of over 30 percent in the stock within the next three months. Here are three cues investors should watch for while investing in PNC Infratech.