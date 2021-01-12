MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO

eye-on-india

Ideas For Profit | Strong earnings growth and low valuation makes PNC Infratech an attractive stock

With a strong balance sheet, a more-than-healthy order book and a worthy execution record, PNC Infratech is an attractive stock to buy into. HDFC Securities has recommended buy rating to the stock and sees an upside of over 30 percent in the stock within the next three months. Here are three cues investors should watch for while investing in PNC Infratech.

LATEST VIDEOS

Watch More →

A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

Ideas for Profit

Watch More →

A breakdown of news from business, economy and policy

Watch and Follow our leading shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.