Ideas For Profit | State Bank of India

Despite the rally, SBI’s valuation is still low at 0.9 times FY23 estimated core book value. The stock is trading below its long term average historical valuation though the RoE has now improved to low double-digit. The strong earnings aided by economic recovery will drive future stock performance. Subsidiaries are also getting bigger and better and will add to the stock upside. Long-term investors should buy SBI to gain from the next leg of re-rating. Here’s why.

August 05, 2021 / 06:52 PM IST
