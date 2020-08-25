Ideas For Profit | Should investors bet on Suprajit Engineering's attractive valuation, upbeat outlook?

The first quarter of the current financial year had been weak for Suprajit Engineering, a maker of automotive and non-automotive cables. Marred by the pandemic-led disruptions, the company’s revenues fell sharply and the operating margin turned negative.

However, a shift towards BS-VI norms and a preference for personal vehicles have given Suprajit Engineering legs to stand on.

In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra evaluates the growth prospects for Suprajit Engineering and if it should be kept on radar.