App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2020 03:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas for Profit | Should investors bet on SBI's low valuation?

State Bank of India (SBI) reported standalone net profit of Rs 3,581 crore for the quarter ended March

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

State Bank of India (SBI) reported a standalone net profit of Rs 3,581 crore for the quarter ended March aided by a one-time gain of Rs 2,731 crore from stake sale in its subsidiary – SBI Card.

Operating performance was marked by reasonable loan growth and controlled expenses. However, higher provisions pulled down the profit. On the asset quality front, slippages or gross additions to non-performing assets (NPA) were contained and were lowest in the last four quarters.

But should SBI’s downward trending NPA be a matter to rejoice, knowing that COVID-19 is likely to hard hit the asset quality of the entire banking sector?

Close
In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses if investors should bet on SBI's low valuation?

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 8, 2020 03:20 pm

tags #Ideas For Profit #SBI #State Bank of India #stocks #videos

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Jacinda Ardern dances for joy after New Zealand eliminates coronavirus

Jacinda Ardern dances for joy after New Zealand eliminates coronavirus

Russians use black humour to lift spirits during coronavirus crisis

Russians use black humour to lift spirits during coronavirus crisis

Japan braces for worst postwar economic slump, pandemic tests policy response

Japan braces for worst postwar economic slump, pandemic tests policy response

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Javed Akhtar becomes only Indian to bag prestigious Richard Dawkins Award, says he is deeply honoured

Javed Akhtar becomes only Indian to bag prestigious Richard Dawkins Award, says he is deeply honoured

Franklin Templeton crisis: Is Gujarat HC's stay on voting in investors' interest?

Franklin Templeton crisis: Is Gujarat HC's stay on voting in investors' interest?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.