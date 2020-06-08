Ideas for Profit | Should investors bet on SBI's low valuation?

State Bank of India (SBI) reported a standalone net profit of Rs 3,581 crore for the quarter ended March aided by a one-time gain of Rs 2,731 crore from stake sale in its subsidiary – SBI Card.

Operating performance was marked by reasonable loan growth and controlled expenses. However, higher provisions pulled down the profit. On the asset quality front, slippages or gross additions to non-performing assets (NPA) were contained and were lowest in the last four quarters.

But should SBI’s downward trending NPA be a matter to rejoice, knowing that COVID-19 is likely to hard hit the asset quality of the entire banking sector?

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses if investors should bet on SBI's low valuation?