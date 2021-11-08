MARKET NEWS

business

Ideas For Profit | SBI: See earnings accelerate & stock outperform further

Even after the strong 156% rally in the past year, SBI is still trading at an attractive valuation of 1.1 times core book estimated for FY23, implying there is room for upside. In this video, we explore the key triggers and strengths that could drive further re-rating of the stock.

