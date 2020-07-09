Ideas For Profit | RITES is getting ready to cash in on the momentum, should you buy?

RITES, the listed PSU catering to railway engineering space, has seen some impact because of the COVID-19 situation and lockdown.

However, as against investors’ initial apprehensions, the company is confident about growth as its facilities resume work and also on the back of a strong order book.

Most of its project deliveries, stuck due to the lockdown, have resumed. The company is expected to book revenues from these projects in the coming months as customers particularly the export orders get executed.

Here is a detailed analysis of the company's fourth-quarter performance and growth outlook.