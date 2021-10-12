business Ideas For Profit | Ramkrishna Forgings Ramkrishna Forgings reported a robust set of numbers for Q2FY22 with a significant growth in topline and expansion in operating margins on the back of operating leverage. At the current market price, Ramkrishna Forgings’ stock trades at 17.2 times FY23 projected earnings, which seems reasonable. MC Pro recommends investors to buy the stock for the long term. Here’s why.