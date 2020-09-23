Ideas For Profit | Ramkrishna Forgings: Could vehicle scrappage policy be a growth catalyst?

Reflecting on the pain in the automobile industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ramkrishna Forgings’s posted a weak set of numbers in Q1

However, after the lockdown restrictions were eased, the commercial vehicle (CV) industry started recovering at a slow pace as economic activities gradually resumed.

What could act as a key growth catalyst for the company in the near-term is the vehicle scrappage policy, which is expected to be implemented as early as next month.

In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra brings you more details about the company and discusses whether the weakness in the stock represents an opportunity.