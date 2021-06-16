MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now

business

Ideas For Profit | Radico Khaitan: A stock in high spirits; Stay invested or sell on rally?

Radico Khaitan has been our high conviction bet from the alcoholic beverages space. The company continued to surprise positively as it once again delivered record sales in Q4 FY21. With the stock making fresh all-time highs after a strong set of earnings, should investors keep holding or look to sell into the rallies? Let’s find out!

LATEST VIDEOS

Watch More →

A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

Ideas for Profit

Watch More →

A breakdown of news from business, economy and policy

Watch and Follow our leading shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.