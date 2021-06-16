business Ideas For Profit | Radico Khaitan: A stock in high spirits; Stay invested or sell on rally? Radico Khaitan has been our high conviction bet from the alcoholic beverages space. The company continued to surprise positively as it once again delivered record sales in Q4 FY21. With the stock making fresh all-time highs after a strong set of earnings, should investors keep holding or look to sell into the rallies? Let’s find out!