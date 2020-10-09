172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|ideas-for-profit-power-grid-a-state-owned-company-poised-to-ride-on-power-demand-rebound-5942391.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2020 01:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas For Profit | Power Grid: A state-owned company poised to ride on power-demand rebound

Higher cash flows, asset monetisation and expected recovery in the consultancy and telecom business should lead to better earnings for Power Grid.

Moneycontrol News

Unlike the initial expectations of an 8-10 percent drop in the overall power demand in fiscal 2021 led by COVID-19, the power demand has seen a swift recovery in the second quarter of the current fiscal. If the market is right, the government’s reform and CAPEX plan could be a big trigger in the second half.

In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses one such power transmission company that is well-geared to take advantage of this recovery.

Watch the video to know more.

First Published on Oct 9, 2020 01:22 pm

