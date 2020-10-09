Ideas For Profit | Power Grid: A state-owned company poised to ride on power-demand rebound

Higher cash flows, asset monetisation and expected recovery in the consultancy and telecom business should lead to better earnings for Power Grid.
Unlike the initial expectations of an 8-10 percent drop in the overall power demand in fiscal 2021 led by COVID-19, the power demand has seen a swift recovery in the second quarter of the current fiscal. If the market is right, the government’s reform and CAPEX plan could be a big trigger in the second half.
In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses one such power transmission company that is well-geared to take advantage of this recovery.
Watch the video to know more.
Also Watch | Ideas for Profit | TCS Q2 review: Why the IT major is a promising bet?
First Published on Oct 9, 2020 01:22 pm