Last Updated : Jul 03, 2020 01:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas For Profit | Petronet LNG: Is it a good low-risk defensive play?

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra sheds light on Petronet LNG stock outlook after company's subdued Q4 results

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Petronet LNG is a low-risk defensive play positioned to benefit from multiple growth triggers in the medium to long-term.  However,  the company reported a subdued performance in Q4 majorly owing to lower utilisation at the Dahej terminal amid lower offtake and cancellation of cargoes. So should investors accumulate this stock for the long-term?

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses how investors should approach Petronet LNG stock after the subdued Q4 results.
First Published on Jul 3, 2020 01:06 pm

