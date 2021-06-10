business Ideas For Profit | Minda Corp: Why this auto ancillary stock is still a favourite Minda Corporation posted a stellar set of numbers for the final quarter of FY21. A sharp recovery in demand post COVID-related lockdown for PVs and two-wheelers, increase in content per vehicle due to BS VI and growth driven by new focus areas make us upbeat about the prospects of the company. Moreover, the company’s strong order book and the robust product portfolio add to our confidence. The stock is currently trading at an attractive valuation of 15.3 times FY23 projected earnings. Karunya Rao tells us why investors can bet on this stock for the long haul.