Last Updated : Sep 10, 2020 03:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas For Profit | Looking for moderate returns in the long-term? Here is why you should look at Nalco

In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra analysis the June quarter results of the company and factors that put Nalco in a safe place for long-term

Moneycontrol News

The June 2020 quarter results of National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO) were above street expectations. Lower cost in the aluminium segment and inventory gains helped Nalco post better results.

With an integrated setup, lowest cost curve in terms of alumina production, and captive power supply, Nalco is likely to remain competitive. Since the previous downward cycle in commodity prices, Nalco had never reported an EBIDTA loss.

In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra analysis the June quarter results of the company and factors that put Nalco in a safe place for the long-term.
First Published on Sep 10, 2020 02:15 pm

