Ideas For Profit | Leadership, attractive valuation make Subros a long-term buy

Despite the overall weakness in the Indian automobile sector, Subros, a leader in the auto air conditioning system, posted a decent set of numbers in the March quarter driven by rich product mix, improvement in the aftermarket, and in its market share.

The changing consumer behaviour is expected to provide a key growth trigger for Subros as a shift in preference for personal transport in the post-COVID-19 world will boost the demand for cars.

Watch the video to know if it is worth adding the stock to your portfolio.