Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 01:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas For Profit | Leadership, attractive valuation make Subros a long-term buy

Watch the video to know if it is worth adding Subros to your portfolio

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Despite the overall weakness in the Indian automobile sector, Subros, a leader in the auto air conditioning system, posted a decent set of numbers in the March quarter driven by rich product mix, improvement in the aftermarket, and in its market share. 

The changing consumer behaviour is expected to provide a key growth trigger for Subros as a shift in preference for personal transport in the post-COVID-19 world will boost the demand for cars. 

Watch the video to know if it is worth adding the stock to your portfolio.
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 01:35 pm

tags #auto sector #Ideas For Profit #moneycontrol Q4 analysis #Moneycontrol Videos #Subros Q4

