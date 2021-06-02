MARKET NEWS

Ideas For Profit | ITC: What can reverse stock underperformance despite cheap valuation?

In Q4, ITC saw recovery in almost all segments. However, with the second wave of Covid, we expect some impact on the performance of cigarettes, discretionary FMCG portfolio as well as hotels and paper divisions. Better traction in health, hygiene and essential food portfolio could offset some of the decline. Post Covid, we expect segments like Hotel, paper and packaging to witness growth with healthy profitability. Going forward, the concern remains whether ITC will be able to maintain and increase its market share in the cigarette business in the face of competition and cheaper imports. Based on the FY22E and FY23E earnings, ITC is trading at a P/E multiple of 17x and 16x, respectively. Despite its huge discount to the FMCG universe, ethical considerations have prompted some long-only investors to avoid ITC. For domestic retail investors the valuation coupled with healthy payouts are big draws.

