you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 02:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas For Profit | Is JSW Steel a good contrarian bet?

Watch this edition of Ideas for Profit to find out whether this steel major can continue to put up a brave face during challenging times

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

JSW Steel’s Q4 result was a mixed bag. However, the company expects to counter domestic slowdown with exports.

While CAPEX plans have been curtailed, there is still optimism on profitability, thanks to lower raw material prices.

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses if JSW Steel is a good contrarian play in the troubled space?

First Published on May 27, 2020 02:18 pm

