Ideas For Profit | Is JSW Steel a good contrarian bet?

Watch this edition of Ideas for Profit to find out whether this steel major can continue to put up a brave face during challenging times
JSW Steel’s Q4 result was a mixed bag. However, the company expects to counter domestic slowdown with exports.
While CAPEX plans have been curtailed, there is still optimism on profitability, thanks to lower raw material prices.
In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses if JSW Steel is a good contrarian play in the troubled space?
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on May 27, 2020 02:18 pm