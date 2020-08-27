172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|ideas-for-profit-is-indiamart-a-good-buy-on-dips-opportunity-5762681.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2020 02:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas For Profit | Is IndiaMART a good buy-on-dips opportunity?

In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses why this B2B player makes a compelling proposition post Q1 results

Moneycontrol News

IndiaMART’s June quarter results were above street expectation mainly on the back of lower churn in subscriber base against the expectation of higher churn and cost reduction initiative taken by the company.

Not just this, the stock has also given a return of 61 percent to investors in a little over 5 months. Does this make it a buy-on-dips stock?

In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses why this B2B player makes a compelling proposition post Q1 results and whether it is a buy-on-dips opportunity for investors.

First Published on Aug 27, 2020 02:03 pm

tags #b2b player #buy on dips #Coronavirus impact #COVID-19 impact #Ideas For Profit #IndiaMart #Moneycontrol Videos #online demand #online shift #Stock Idea #video

