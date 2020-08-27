Ideas For Profit | Is IndiaMART a good buy-on-dips opportunity?

IndiaMART’s June quarter results were above street expectation mainly on the back of lower churn in subscriber base against the expectation of higher churn and cost reduction initiative taken by the company.

Not just this, the stock has also given a return of 61 percent to investors in a little over 5 months. Does this make it a buy-on-dips stock?

In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses why this B2B player makes a compelling proposition post Q1 results and whether it is a buy-on-dips opportunity for investors.