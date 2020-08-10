172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|ideas-for-profit-is-divis-labs-expensive-for-a-reason-5677421.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2020 10:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas for Profit | Is Divi’s Labs expensive for a reason?

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, CNBC-TV18's Sonal Bhutra sums up all the key takeaways from the first-ever conference call from the largest API manufacturer of India and evaluates what is in store for investors

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Divi’s Laboratories posted an extraordinary set of numbers for Q1 FY21, providing a strong attestation of underlying growth in the API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) space. In this edition of Ideas for Profit, CNBC-TV18's Sonal Bhutra sums up all the key takeaways from the first-ever conference call from the largest API manufacturer of India and evaluates what is in store for investors.

 
Divis Laboratories

