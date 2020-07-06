App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2020 02:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas For Profit | Ipca Laboratories' guidance should move investor focus beyond HCQ

Watch the video to know why Ipca Laboratories can still stay on investors' radar

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Ipca  Labs had been under investor’s radar as its key anti-malarial drug HCQ (Hydroxychloroquine sulphate) was seen as a drug of choice to combat COVID-19.

HCQ sales in the first two months of Q1 FY21 were upbeat with the company supplying Rs 42 crore worth tablets (12 crore tablets) to the state governments. However, recent research reports and regulatory actions have not been supportive and this has led to uncertainty on the near-term additional demand for COVID-19 treatment.

Watch the video to find out why investors could still continue to keep their attention on Ipca Laboratories' stock.

Close
 
First Published on Jul 6, 2020 02:17 pm

tags #Ideas For Profit #Ipca Labs #Moneycontrol Videos #Stock Idea

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.