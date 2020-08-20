172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|ideas-for-profit-ion-exchange-expects-to-get-back-on-its-feet-in-the-next-few-quarters-should-you-invest-5732721.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 03:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas for Profit | Ion Exchange Q1 result: Diversification saves the day; should you invest?

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra explains what makes Ion Exchange a good investment bet

Moneycontrol News

With Q1 FY21 taking most of the brunt of the COVID-19 impact, companies in the engineering sectors like Ion Exchange felt the heat. However, thanks to its diversification, both in terms of revenue and locations, the impact was marginal and the company now hopes to gradually pick up business as the clients and sites are functioning. In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra explains what makes Ion Exchange a good investment bet.

 
First Published on Aug 20, 2020 03:53 pm

