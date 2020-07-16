Ideas For Profit | Infosys delivers a blockbuster Q1, topline better than peers

Infosys delivered a blockbuster quarter amid a very challenging operating environment. The cloud of uncertainty at the beginning of the quarter that led to the skipping of the guidance in April has given way to confidence and optimism.

The beat was all-pervading – revenues, margins as well as deal flows. To sound out that the year is turning out to be better than what was initially apprehended, the company also reinstated the guidance for FY21.

Here are the key takeaways from the second-largest technology firms' Q1 earnings.