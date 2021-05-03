MARKET NEWS

Ideas For Profit | IndusInd Bank: Strong candidate to ride post COVID recovery

IndusInd Bank reported a decent quarter on almost all parameters - asset quality improved, provision looks comforting, advances moving towards better quality, deposit franchise-building up well. With a good balance sheet and capital to face the challenge of the pandemic, as well as the comfortable valuation, re-rating seems possible as growth returns.

