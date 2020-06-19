Ideas for Profit | Indostar Capital: Weak Q4 earnings, but will Brookfield’s ownership help the stock re-rate?

Indostar Capital Finance, a private equity-backed NBFC, reported weak performance in the March quarter.

The non-bank lender ran up a huge loss in Q4 FY20. Brookfield's decision to pick up equity in the company inspires confidence.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Indostar’s small size, limited history, and real estate exposure led to investors’ nervousness in the past. But with Brookfield on board now, will the perception change? CNBC TV18's Sonal Bhutra analyses.